The Eagles offseason has been filled with changes to their football operations and scouting departments and there are reportedly still more moves coming ahead of the 2022 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that vice president of football operations and strategy Alec Halaby and vice president of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari are both being promoted to assistant G.M. posts under General Manager Howie Roseman.

Halaby interned with the Eagles before graduating college in 2009 and has worked with the team since that point. Per the team, his work has had a “particular emphasis on integrating traditional and analytical methods in football decision-making” while Ferrari worked in the league office as manager of labor operations before joining the Eagles in 2016.

The Eagles have seen Andy Weidl, Catherine Raîche, Brandon Brown, and Ian Cunningham leave for assistant G.M. jobs with other teams and they’ve let a number of others from the scouting department go. There have been other reported additions to the club’s masthead, but the team has not made an official announcement of all the hirings and promotions at this point.

Report: Eagles promoting Alec Halaby, Jon Ferrari to assistant G.M. roles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk