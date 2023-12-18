Report: Eagles players felt Sean Desai didn't carry himself with confidence

The Eagles will have a new defensive play caller in Seattle on Monday night.

Senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will be serving in that role while on the sideline with head coach Nick Sirianni. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai remains on the coaching staff and will be in the booth during Monday's game.

Desai was hired this offseason after Jonathan Gannon left to become the Cardinals head coach. The Eagles have done well against the run this season and they have a 10-3 record, but rank 28th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed while playing for a coach that, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, has not gotten players to fully buy into what he's trying to do.

“Sean’s smart and the guys like him, but he doesn’t carry himself with confidence,” a team source told McLane. “And some players started to feel that.”

With games against the Seahawks, Giants, and Cardinals left on the schedule, the Eagles have a chance to head into the playoffs on better footing than they've shown the last couple of weeks and this week's coaching change was designed to help make that happen.