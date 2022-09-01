Report: Eagles placed waiver claim on QB Kellen Mond

Very interesting note to the Kellen Mond situation from a league source: While the #Browns ended up w/Mond – the former #Vikings’ 3rd-rd pick – I’m told the #Eagles actually claimed Mond as well. Cleveland had the higher claim and Philly ended up claiming Ian Book from #Saints. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2022

The Eagles added another quarterback to the roster on Wednesday, claiming Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

According to Jordan Schultz, Philadelphia initially targeted former Texas A&M quarterback and Vikings third-round pick Kellen Mond, but the Browns also placed a claim and had the higher selection.

Mond was a player we felt would interest Howie Roseman after hit waivers, and he fits the dual-threat quarterback that teams around the league covet.

Mond fell out of favor in Minnesota after he completed 29 of 51 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He took five sacks.

List

How Russell Wilson's new 5-year, $245M contract impacts Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts

List

Eagles announce initial 15-player practice squad for 2022

List

Takeaways and observations from Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

List

Takeaways and observations from Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

Related

Jalen Hurts Among 6 Eagles named team captains for the 2022 season Cowboys to host former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters on a visit Eagles waive linebacker Davion Taylor Eagles signing QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad Eagles signing RB La'Mical Perine to the practice squad Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire