Report: Eagles offense got Super Bowl help from Vic Fangio

Report: Fangio helped Eagles prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become the Dolphins DC next season, but before he moves on to Miami, Fangio has some Super Bowl responsibilities. According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Fangio to a two-week contract to help them prepare for the Chiefs. But interestingly, the Eagles brought Fangio on to help the offense, not the defense.

Per the report, Fangio spent the past two weeks with the Eagles in Arizona, helping the offense self-scout ahead of the big game. Further, he’s added his insight on Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Fangio played against Spag’s Chiefs defense six times from 2019-2021, when Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Eagles reached out to Fangio to be a consultant earlier this season, per multiple reports. But Fangio decided to spend the year away from the game after the Broncos fired him in early 2022.

Fangio was the architect of the Bears vaunted 2018 unit that featured one of the league’s best run defenses, and playmakers who created takeaways and scored. The Bears ranked No. 1 in points against that year, and No. 3 in yards allowed.

