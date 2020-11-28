So much for the Eagles sticking with Jason Peters as their left tackle.

Only four days after coach Doug Pederson tabbed Peters “our starting left tackle moving forward,” John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladlelphia.com reports that the Eagles have moved Peters to right guard.

Earlier Friday, right tackle Lane Johnson announced he is done for the season with an ankle injury that needs surgery.

The Eagles will have their 10th different line combination of the season on Monday night, as Clark reports Jordan Mailata will start at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Peters at right guard and Matt Pryor at right tackle.

The move of Peters comes after the veteran allowed three sacks, including one for a safety, on Sunday against the Browns.

Seumalo wouldn’t confirm the change.

“I don’t really know whatever the lineup situation [is],” Seumalo said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ll leave that to you guys, doing your job hunting that down. But … I have a good rapport with Jordan, not only on the field but off the field. If he’s there, I feel comfortable talking to him and communicating.”

The Eagles re-signed Peters in July with plans of playing him at right guard after Brandon Brooks tore his left Achilles in the offseason. Andre Dillard‘s season-ending biceps injury, though, changed things.

The Eagles moved the 38-year-old Peters back to left tackle. Peters’ struggles, though, have led to a move back to right guard.

Report: Eagles moving Jason Peters to right guard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk