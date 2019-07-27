Unemployed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who spent 10 seasons with the Cowboys, worked out for the Eagles Saturday, according to a tweet by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Scandrick spent the 2008 through 2017 seasons with the Cowboys, playing 125 games, starting 65 and recording eight interceptions.

He spent last offseason with the Redskins, then spent the regular season with the Chiefs after the Redskins released him, starting seven games, playing 15 and recording one interception for the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scandrick, now 32, was originally a fifth-round pick in 2008 out of Boise State.

The Eagles have 10 cornerbacks on the 90-man roster, but Cre'Von LeBlanc has been out of practice the last two days and was seen by reporters in a walking boot while riding a Roll-a-Bout scooter; Super Bowl starter Jalen Mills is on the PUP list while he recovers from a foot injury; and Super Bowl starter Ronald Darby is still limited coming off a knee injury.

The Eagles were awarded cornerback Alex Brown on waivers on Friday.

Other than Brown, the only healthy corners in camp right now are Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Josh Hawkins, Jeremiah McKinnon and Jay Liggins.

Scandrick played for the Chiefs last year on a one-year $1.33375 million contract and became an unrestricted free agent when the season ended.

As an 11-year veteran, the minimum salary a team could sign him for is $1.03 million.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Report: Eagles work out long-time Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia