Report: Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered Grade 3 MCL sprain

The good news is that Kamu Grugier-Hill's injury Saturday at practice wasn't a season-ender.

The bad news is that it will keep him out for at least a little while.

The Eagles' projected starting linebacker suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain in practice Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, also saying Grugier-Hill will likely miss the beginning of the regular season.

Grugier-Hill's injury happened during a live "tackling to the ground" period of practice. The fourth-year linebacker came up to make a tackle on Jordan Howard but ended up on the ground, grabbing at his left knee. After walking to the sideline, he was carted into the medical tent. A short while later, he emerged and walked with a limp into the NovaCare Complex under his own power.

Grugier-Hill, 25, is entering a contract year and was projected to have a big role in the Eagles' defense in 2019. He had also been having a tremendous training camp.

"Yeah, he's really coming into his own," head coach Doug Pederson said on Saturday after practice. "I mean, he's obviously getting those first team reps at linebacker and he's a core special teams [player] for us. Really excited about him and what he brings to our football team.

"Like I said, he was a young player who is now starting to really grow into his role and has been good all of camp."

Since Nigel Bradham is still recovering from offseason surgery on his foot, this means the Eagles are without their top two linebackers with just over a month before the start of the regular season.

In addition to Bradham and Grugier-Hill, Paul Worrilow is considered week to week with a knee injury and the team just released rookie Joey Alfieri on Friday. That means they're down to Nathan Gerry, Zach Brown, L.J. Fort, Alex Singleton and T.J. Edwards.



