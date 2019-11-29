Eagles, Lane Johnson agree to record contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles love Lane Johnson.

The Eagles and Johnson have agreed to a record-setting contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo: four years, $72 million, including $54.595 million guaranteed. It is the largest contract for an offensive lineman in league history, in both per-year salary and guaranteed money.

A two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-team All-Pro, Johnson has started every game he’s played with Philadelphia since he was drafted fourth overall in 2013.

Johnson had one year remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2016.

Update: The Eagles confirmed the new deal on social media, and the 29-year-old Johnson also tweeted about the pact. Along with a photo of himself with pen in hand, Johnson wrote, “Thank you to the [team owner Jeff] Lurie family, Howie [Roseman, Eagles GM], Coach [Doug] Pederson, Stout [O-line coach Jeff Stoutland], the Eagles organization, my teammates and #EaglesNation! PHILLY FOREVER!”

Earlier this year, Johnson donated $500,000 to Kilgore College, the junior college he attended, toward construction of a new athletic performance center. It will be called “The Lane” when it opens to student-athletes.

The Eagles signed guard Brandon Brooks to an extension earlier this month that made him the highest-paid player at his position.

