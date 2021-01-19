Report: Eagles interviewing Colts OC Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are meeting Tuesday with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni about their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported.

Sirianni, 39, has held that position for the last three seasons with the Colts following five seasons as an assistant with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013-17) and four with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-12).

Indianapolis went 11-5 during the 2020 regular season and lost 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. Sirianni's offense ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring and 10th in total offense (11th in passing and 11th in rushing).

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson earlier this month after a five-year run that included a 42-37-1 record and Philadelphia's first Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles are looking for a coach who can help veteran quarterback Carson Wentz bounce back from a dreadful season. Sirianni was the Chargers' quarterbacks coach from 2014-15 and the Chiefs' assistant QBs coach in 2010.

Other candidates linked to the Philadelphia vacancy include Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

