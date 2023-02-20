Report: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator

The Eagles may be hiring a former Wisconsin Badger to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Jim Leonhard has interviewed for the role, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Leonhard had been coaching for Wisconsin since 2016. He began as the program’s defensive backs coach but was then promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. He served in that role until he took over as interim head coach midway through the 2022 season.

The Badgers went 5-3 with Leonhard as interim coach, but the program hired Luke Fickell to take over full-time.

Leonhard has drawn NFL interest before, reportedly passing on the opportunity to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator before the 2021 season.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005, Leonhard played 142 games with 73 starts for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, and Browns.

The Eagles need a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon became the Cardinals head coach last week.

