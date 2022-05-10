Report: Eagles to interview Morocco Brown for ‘high-ranking executive position’

Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is reportedly expected to interview with the Philadelphia Eagles for a “high-ranking executive position,” per Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds.

Brown has been a popular candidate for a few teams this offseason. He was in the running for the vacant general manager role with the Chicago Bears and had an initial interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It isn’t clear for what position Brown is expected to interview with the Eagles, but they certainly have their eyes on him.

NFL sources tell @GeoffMosherNFL and @caplannfl that #Colts director of scouting Morocco Brown expected to interview this week with #Eagles for high-ranking executive position. Eagles interviewed #Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt over the weekend. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) May 9, 2022

Brown has been rising in the ranks within the Colts’ front office since he joined the staff in 2017. He has held the same role for five years, but his voice has certainly been made known more during that time.

He began his career in the NFL as a scouting intern for the Colts in the spring of 2000 and was an assistant scout with the then-Washington Redskins in 2000 before becoming the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of pro personnel (2001-2007).

Brown was hired by the Redskins to serve as their director of player personnel (2008-2013) before joining the Cleveland Browns for two seasons as their vice president of player personnel (2014-2015).

If hired for this undisclosed front office role, it isn’t clear if it would lead to the Colts receiving two third-round picks as a part of the league’s initiative to reward teams for developing minority coaches and general managers, but it appears that may only pertain to the hirings of head coaches and general managers specifically.

