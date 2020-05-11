The Eagles have interest in adding a veteran running back with Jordan Howard having left in free agency.

Carlos Hyde remains among the veteran running backs still on the market, and one of the last remaining players on PFT’s original top-100 free agents list.

The Eagles are targeting Hyde, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Eagles currently have Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Elijah Holyfield, Corey Clement and undrafted rookies Adrian Killins and Michael Warren at the position.

Hyde, 29, had his first career 1,000-yard season in 2019, rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns with Houston.

Hyde has played for the 49ers, Jaguars, Browns and Texans. He spent time with the Chiefs during training camp last year before they traded him to Houston.

Report: Eagles have interest in Carlos Hyde originally appeared on Pro Football Talk