Report: Eagles to host Giants in season finale at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles and Giants meet twice a year and one of those meetings has been revealed to happen once again in the season finale.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that the Birds will visit the Giants in Week 7 (Oct. 20) for Saquon Barkley’s first game against his former team. The Eagles will host their NFC East foes in Week 17 (Jan. 4 or 5) at Lincoln Financial Field in the regular-season finale.

The Eagles will close the season against the New York Giants for the third year in a row. Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife Stadium will come on Oct. 20. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 15, 2024

The teams also met in Week 17 each of the last two seasons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire