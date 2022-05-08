Report: Eagles hiring Charles Walls as director of player personnel

The Eagles’ makeover of their front office continues with the hiring of Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel, Kimberley Martin of ESPN reports.

Walls arrives in Philadelphia from Cleveland, where he served as the Browns’ national scout since his hiring in 2020.

Walls previously worked for the Packers, joining the scouting department as an intern in 2013 and working his way up to southwest region scout in 2017.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is reshaping the front office, with the departures of senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown for promotions as assistant General Managers with the Bears and Giants, respectively. Vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is expected to join the Browns.

The Eagles reportedly also fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl as well as player personnel executive T.J. McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen and scouting assistant Evan Pritt. Senior executive Tom Donahoe is leaving the organization.

