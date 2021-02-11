Tyler Brown, the son of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, is leaving the University of Michigan for the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Tyler Brown, 29, will serve as Philadelphia’s special teams quality control coach.

He spent three seasons in Ann Arbor, serving as special teams analyst under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Brown worked as a consultant for the Temple football program from 2014-15.

Randy Brown has spent the past 13 years working in Baltimore. He has worked with John Harbaugh since Brown coached with the Eagles in 2004-05.

Report: Eagles hire Tyler Brown as special teams quality control coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk