Report: Eagles hire Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant

After reversing course and quietly going about things, the Eagles have hired Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant.

Adam Schefter reports that the move has been completed after head coach Nick Sirianni stated that they were trending in that direction.

And now it is official: Eagles have hired former Patriots’ assistant coach Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2023

The discussions about Patricia came up after the Eagles announced the hire on the team’s official website, then redacted the information.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said this when asked about Patricia and Darius Slay co-existing.

“Obviously his resume speaks for itself. It gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level,” Sirianni said. “It gives you great ability to bounce ideas off of with the defensive staff, and also gives me another former head coach that I can bounce ideas off of as well with things which I think would be very helpful.”

Patricia was the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012-17 before serving as the Lions’ head coach from 2018-20, where he compiled a record of 13-29-1.

His relationship with Darius Slay was significant in Philadelphia acquiring the All-Pro cornerback from Detroit.

