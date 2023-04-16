Report: Eagles to hire Jacksonville State assistant coach Mike DiAngelo for defensive quality control role

The Eagles have yet to announce a finalized coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season, but according to Pete Thamel, they’ve made another addition.

Mike DiAngelo is leaving his job as an assistant coach at Jacksonville State for the role of defensive quality control.

Source: The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Jacksonville State assistant coach Mike DiAngelo in a defensive quality control role. He coached tight ends and receivers at Jacksonville State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 16, 2023

Working under former West Virginia, Arizona, Ole Miss, and Louisiana Monroe head coach Rich Rodriguez, DiAngelo was the tight ends and inside receivers coach.

