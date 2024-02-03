Report: Eagles hire Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly bringing a longtime colleague with him to Philadelphia.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Doug Nussmeier will be the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles. Nussmeier held the same position with the Chargers when Moore was their offensive coordinator in 2023.

Nussmeier and Moore also held the same roles with the Cowboys from 2020-2022 and Nussmeier was the tight ends coach in Dallas for two seasons before moving to the quarterback role. He also has extensive college coaching experience and a stint as the Rams quarterbacks coach in 2006 and 2007 on his resume.

The Eagles have also hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio recently and all of the new coaches will be working to correct the issues that led to the Eagles going 1-6 in their final seven games this season.