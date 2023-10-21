Report: Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman ‘working the phones’ to add a safety before trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is slated for October 31, and with the expected Halloween deals likely to make it a historic day, we’re tracking whether Philadelphia will be buyers ahead of the stretch run.

The Eagles are 5-1 on the season, have one of the NFL’s top defensive units, and could add more pressure off the edge or a difference-maker at the safety position.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that GM Howie Roseman has been “working the phones” diligently, looking to add an impact defender, preferably at the safety position.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman always has some magic up his sleeve, and he’s been working the phone. The Eagles are apparently staying put on running back Rashaad Penny, knowing depth will be necessary for a team that should be making a long postseason run. Philly is looking to make some additions on defense after they suffered a handful of injuries in the defensive backfield, specifically targeting a safety.

Second-year safety Reed Blankenship has dealt with rib injuries.

At the same time, Justin Evans has missed time with multiple injuries, along with rookie Sydney Brown, who missed three games with a hamstring injury.

The names the Eagles could target include Budda Baker and Justin Simmons, to name a few.

S Justin Simmons

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A three time All-Pro and one of the best safeties in the NFL, Simmons would represent an obvious ugrade at one safety spot opposite Reed Blankenship.

S Budda Baker

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Baker would represent a good fit for this Eagles defense, and he’s familiar with the Eagles scheme thanks to new Cardinals head coach, Jonathan Gannon.

S Kyle Dugger

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dugger had two pick-sixes last season on three interceptions and is a physical run defender in the box.

S Kevin Byard

Byard’s 2023 salary was reduced to $4 million before the season, and he wants to win a Super Bowl.

He’s not a long-term solution at the safety position, but he’d bring a veteran presence and playmaking ability.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire