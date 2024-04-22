Report: Eagles GM Howie Roseman is making calls about trading up in the first round

The Eagles could be contenders to move up in the first round on Thursday night.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has been making phone calls to get an idea of what teams picking higher than the Eagles would be looking for to swap with Philadelphia, which has the 22nd overall pick. The Eagles own two second-round picks (their own and the Saints'), so they have the ammunition to move up if there's a player they like who they don't expect to be there at No. 22.

Last year Roseman gave up the Eagles' 2024 fourth-round pick to move up one spot and draft defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The year before that Roseman gave up a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round picks to move up two spots and draft defensive tackle Jordan Davis. And the year before that, Roseman gave up a third-round pick to move up two spots and draft wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The betting odds suggest that the Eagles will most likely draft a cornerback with their first pick, and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold are the top two cornerbacks in this draft. One of them could be the target if Roseman is willing to give up a later pick to move up in the first round.