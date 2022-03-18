Report: Eagles, Fletcher Cox working toward new one-year deal

When the Eagles released defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on Thursday, word was that he and the team would continue talking about a return under a revised contract.

Those talks have gone well enough that it looks like Cox is going to be back with the Eagles soon. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the one-year deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Cox was cut before $18 million of his compensation became guaranteed, so his return will likely come with a smaller price tag than he was set to make before the release.

Cox has spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles and a return would move his run in Philly to 11 seasons.

