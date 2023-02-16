Report: Eagles expected to request an interview with Vance Joseph for DC position

Cardinals blitzed at the second-highest rate in the NFL. If Joseph is indeed on the #Eagles’ radar, an interview would suggest they want a more aggressive defense. https://t.co/yhO7eux5Jn — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 16, 2023

After watching Jonathan Gannon’s passive approach bring frustrating reviews, the Eagles could be looking to get more aggressive on defense.

Josina Anderson is reporting that Philadelphia will request permission to interview Vance Joseph, the Cardinals’ current defensive coordinator who’ll be looking for work once Gannon assembles a staff.

