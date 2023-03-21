Report: Eagles expected to hire Eastern Michigan assistant Taver Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire veteran defensive backs coach Taver Johnson, according to Matt Zenith of On3.

Before joining Eastern Michigan, Johnson spent three seasons with the Raiders.

He previously spent nine seasons in the Big Ten Conference (Ohio State/Purdue), six in the Mid-American Conference (Miami), five in Division III (Wittenberg/Milliken), four in the NFL (Cleveland/Las Vegas), two in the Southeastern Conference (Arkansas) and another at a Notre Dame.

He has ties to Philadelphia after serving as defensive coordinator at Temple in 2017.

