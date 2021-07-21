Zach Ertz was the subject of trade chatter the entire offseason as the Eagles granted the tight end’s request to seek a trade. But Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, and now it appears there is a “great chance” the three-time Pro Bowler remains an Eagle to begin this season.

That’s the word from Howard Eskin, the show host and sideline reporter on Eagles broadcasts on 94 WIP, who added that Ertz is expected to report to training camp on time Tuesday. Ertz has worked at the team facility for “close to the last two weeks with teammates.”

“He’s over the issues,” Eskin wrote.

Trading or cutting Ertz would save the team $8.5 million with $4.2 million in dead money as opposed to just under $5 million in savings against just under $7.8 million in dead money. He is entering the final year of his contract.

Ertz has did not attend any of the team’s offseason program. He had admitted after last season ended he didn’t know what his future held.

The Eagles still could trade him before the October trade deadline. They have Dallas Goedert at the position and re-signed Richard Rodgers.

Ertz, 30, made only 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, the worst statistical season in his eight-year career.

The Eagles made Ertz a second-round pick in 2013, and he has recorded 561 receptions for 6,078 yards with 36 touchdowns in his career.

Report: Eagles expect Zach Ertz to report to camp on time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk