Report: Eagles to evaluate QB market, likely draft a QB at No. 6 overall once they trade Carson Wentz

Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama. His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 17, 2021

Only the Eagles and Howie Roseman truly know how they view Jalen Hurts as a player, but if you listen to the reports surrounding Carson Wentz, there could still be a quarterback competition in 2021.

Les Bowen of The Inquirer is reporting that regardless of what the Bears or Colts do in regards to acquiring Wentz, the Eagles are still likely to draft a quarterback at No. 6 overall per a league executive.

Adam Schefter was a guest on the ‘John Kincade Show’ this morning, and he’s reporting that the Eagles will still evaluate the quarterback market after trading Carson Wentz.

Per Schefter, Hurts may still be the starter, but they will look at quarterbacks both in the draft and via the trade market.

It’s unclear if and when Wentz will be traded, but it appears the entire NFL is waiting on this domino to fall.

List

Carson Wentz trade fits: 5 landing spots for the Eagles QB

Related