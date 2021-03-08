Report: Eagles have discussed trading Brandon Brooks

Eagles have reportedly discussed trading Brandon Brooks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Zach Ertz might not be the only veteran the Eagles trade this offseason.

Apparently the Eagles have also discussed trading three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer.

Breer mentioned Brooks as one of several high profile names that has been “floated” in recent trade discussions.

Here’s what Breer said:

“Eagles G Brandon Brooks: Among the NFL’s best guards before he got hurt, a torn Achilles cost him the 2020 season. But he was healthy enough to practice before the end of the year, and the 31-year-old is under contract the next four years for a reasonable $53.2 million, and just $10.5 million this year. There have been trade discussions here.”

This would be pretty surprising.

Sure, Brooks is 31 now and missed the entire 2020 season with a second torn Achilles but he was coming off a great season in 2019, his third straight trip to a Pro Bowl. If he can get back to that level, he’s one of the best guards in the NFL.

For this upcoming season, Brooks has a salary cap hit of just under $14.6 million, making it one of the biggest on the team. But the problem is that trading him before June 1 would create just $2.3 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap. (They could save much more if they trade him after June 1. Maybe that could be on the table if he can show he’s healthy.)

But if the Eagles decide to trade Brooks now, it certainly wouldn’t be a salary dump. They would need to get top tier compensation back in return. Without that top compensation, it wouldn’t be worth it to let a very good player go to gain minimal cap savings.

For the 2021 season, Brooks’ entire $10.4 million base salary is guaranteed. Brooks is signed through the 2024 season but the Eagles can get out of the deal and get cap relief after this upcoming season if they choose.

Perhaps the best route here is for the Eagles to restructure Brooks’ contract and gain some cap relief that way as long as he agrees to it. They could end up saving around $7 million in 2021, according to OTC.

Aside from the cap implications, the Eagles would simply be a better team in 2021 with Brooks on the field. If there’s one area the Eagles should still put plenty of resources into in a rebuilding season, it’s the offensive line. They have to give Jalen Hurts (or whoever the young QB is) every chance to succeed.

