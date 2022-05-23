Report: Eagles discussed signing Nick Foles before he agreed to deal with the Colts

The Eagles had a strong offseason that included several big named additions on defense and the acquisition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown during the first round of the NFL draft.

Jeremy Fowler is now reporting that Philadelphia almost added a familiar name to the roster, and it would have caused an internet explosion.

Fowler is reporting that as the Eagles were drawing trade interest for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, the team inquired about reuniting with Nick Foles, who ultimately chose the Colts on a two-year deal.

With Jalen Hurts entering a crucial season and the Eagles having all the looks of a strong playoff team in the NFC, adding Foles to the dynamic may have worked against all the positive vibes accrued over the past two years.

