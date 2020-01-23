Report: Eagles discussed coaching role with Josh McCown

The Eagles wanted backup quarterback Josh McCown back, but they wanted him back as an assistant coach.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that during exit interviews coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Howie Roseman discussed a coaching role with McCown, possibly as offensive coordinator.

In an unusual move, owner Jeffery Lurie also met with McCown, per McLane.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is unclear whether the Eagles actually offered McCown a job or were just gauging his interest. McCown, though, told the Eagles he wasn’t officially ready to retire, according to McLane.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh the day after their wild-card loss to the Seahawks. They have yet to hire a replacement after Graham Harrell and James Urban decided to stay put in their current jobs.

Pederson, though, calls plays for the Eagles.

McCown, 40, retired last June and joined ESPN as an analyst.

He was lured back to the NFL by the Eagles after backup Nate Sudfeld fractured his wrist in a preseason game.

McCown played three games in the regular season and replaced Carson Wentz against the Seahawks in the postseason after the starting quarterback left with a concussion early.