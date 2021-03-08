There was word over the weekend that the Eagles are close to trading tight end Zach Ertz and he may not be the only one of the team’s veterans to leave in that fashion.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that right guard Brandon Brooks has also been the subject of trade discussions recently.

Brooks missed the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles, but he was able to return to practice before the year was out. He is signed through the 2024 season with a guaranteed salary of $10.4 million for 2021, but there is no guaranteed money left on the deal after the coming season.

The Eagles have already parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Carson Wentz, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson since the end of the 2020 season. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to be released as well and the reports about Ertz and Brooks make it clear that the changes in Philly are going to keep on coming.

Report: Eagles have discussed Brandon Brooks trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk