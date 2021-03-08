Report: Eagles have decided to go with Jalen Hurts at QB in 2021

Eagles have reportedly decided to go with Jalen Hurts at QB in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have decided to go with Jalen Hurts at quarterback this year, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen, speaking on SportsCenter, said owner Jeff Lurie has instructed the front office to surround Hurts with as much talent as possible this offseason and to not bring in competition for last year’s 2nd-round draft pick.

“Jalen Hurts is the guy,” Mort said. “Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles, has basically sent a message to his personnel department and his general manager, Howie Roseman, that he wants to do everything he can to help Jalen Hurts be successful and not bring in somebody to compete for the job.”

Soon after, Mortensen followed up on his comments on Twitter, saying: “I would not report the Eagles have internal unanimity on Hurts as QB1 but sources say the boss, Jeffrey Lurie, has instructed his group to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 as opposed to creating a true competition.”

This would mean Lurie does not want the Eagles to draft a quarterback at No. 6, which brings weapons like LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts into play.

Hurts replaced benched Carson Wentz at halftime of the Eagles’ game against the Packers and then started the last four games of the season.

He became the second QB in NFL history with two 330-yard passing games within his first four career starts and the first QB in NFL history with two games with 300 passing yards and 60 rushing yards as a rookie.

He also fumbled six times in those four games, losing two. He finished the season with six TDs and four INTs.

Hurts, who turns 23 in August, is the only quarterback the Eagles currently have under contract.

“Jalen Hurts is the quarterback for this year,” Mortensen said. “They don’t want to bring in competition for him.”

Mortensen said rookie head coach Nick Sirianni is on board with moving forward with Hurts for at least this year.

“Now, they have a new coach in Nick Sirianni, he understands that what the owner wants, the owner gets,” Mortensen said. “Ja’Marr Chase should be in place for this pick.”

