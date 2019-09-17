Report: Eagles' DeSean Jackson to miss 2 games with abdominal strain

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will reportedly miss two weeks with an abdominal strain, ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Tuesday.

DeSean Jackson has an abdominal strain that is expected to sideline him for about two weeks, according to sources. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 17, 2019

Jackson, 33 and in his 11th season, was injured and listed as questionable to return early in Sunday’s game agains the Atlanta Falcons, but never did. The team initially classified it as a groin issue, but it sounds like it could be more of an upper groin, lower abdomen issue based on the report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We’ll check tomorrow, when we get back,” Doug Pederson said of the injuries Monday, noting he had yet to hear from medical staff. “It’s hard to comment on those injuries right now. Long-term, we don’t know.”

If he sits out the full two weeks, Jackson will miss playing against the Detroit Lions on Sunday as well as the Green Bay Packers the following Thursday.

Jackson nabbed a pair of 50-yard touchdowns in the Eagles’ Week 1 win but only played a few snaps against Atlanta before coming out, and did not record a reception.

The Eagles were hit hard on the injury front Sunday. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf), who also scored two Week 1 touchdowns, and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) were among the others who may miss time.

DeSean Jackson logged two touchdowns in the season-opener but only saw 11 snaps in Week 2. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports: