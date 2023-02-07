Report: Eagles CB James Bradberry open to returning to Giants in free agency

James Bradberry has been in the NFL for seven years now, and prior to this Super Bowl run with the Eagles, the talented cornerback had appeared in one postseason contest.

Bradberry joined the Eagles on a one-year, $7.5 million deal that included almost $3 million in incentives.

Paired up with Darius Slay, Bradberry turned the one-year deal into an All-Pro season, ranking 14th in Pro Football Focus’ cornerback ratings, including landing as the seventh highest-graded cornerback in coverage.

Bradberry might not land a long-term contract in free agency, but he’ll definitely get paid and according to Bob Brookover, that payday could come from the Giants.

James Bradberry said he’d be open to returning to the Giants and paid big compliment to DB coach Jerome Henderson. — Bob Brookover (@brookob) February 7, 2023

Bradberry says he’s open to a return up the New Jersey Turnpike, and a major reason is his relationship with defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

Philadelphia has 18+ unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market and the team will likely covet retaining C.J. Gardner-Johnson over his older counterpart at cornerback.

With two first-round picks, the Eagles could look to reload the defensive holes via the draft and undrafted free agency.

