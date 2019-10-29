Report: Eagles have called Broncos about Chris Harris

It’s obvious the Eagles have a need at cornerback. You know it. I know it. The Eagles know it. Other teams know it.

The Eagles made a big offer for Jalen Ramsey, but it wasn’t as much as the Rams offered. So Ramsey is in Los Angeles, and Philadelphia continues to look for help.

The Eagles have called the Broncos about cornerback Chris Harris Jr., via Dianna Russini of ESPN. The Broncos’ asking price remains too high for the Eagles, Russini adds.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Eagles also made a call to the Lions about Darius Slay.

Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are back in the starting lineup for the Eagles, who rank 21st in pass defense.

Harris is in the final year of his deal, scheduled to become a free agent in March.