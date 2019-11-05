Report: Eagles bringing Jordan Matthews in for physical

The Eagles may be looking to a familiar face to fill their familiar void at wide receiver.

According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, twice-former Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews is in Philadelphia for a physical.

The Eagles are going to be without DeSean Jackson for at least another six weeks after he had abdominal surgery, which has kept him off the field most of the season.

The Eagles drafted Matthews in the second round in 2014, traded him to the Bills prior to the 2017 season, and then brought him back after he was released by the Patriots in 2018. They let him walk this offseason, and he was cut by the 49ers on Oct. 26.

He won’t replace Jackson’s speed, but at least they know him, and that has to be worth something.