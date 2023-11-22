Report: Eagles among teams expected to have an interest in signing LB Shaquille Leonard

The Eagles continuously do their due diligence on potential free agents and added talent, and with Shaquille Leonard now a free agent after clearing waivers, GM Howie Roseman will make his pitch.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the obvious, and that’s the news that Philadelphia and Dallas are among the teams interested in signing the All-Pro linebacker.

Colts’ three-time All-Pro LB Darius Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers today, per source. He is now a free agent. Teams expected to have some level of interest include the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/l1K3msBc4G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire