Report: Eagles among teams expected to have an interest in signing LB Shaquille Leonard

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles continuously do their due diligence on potential free agents and added talent, and with Shaquille Leonard now a free agent after clearing waivers, GM Howie Roseman will make his pitch.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the obvious, and that’s the news that Philadelphia and Dallas are among the teams interested in signing the All-Pro linebacker.

