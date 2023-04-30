Report: Eagles agree to UDFA deal with Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood

The Eagles lack size at the wide receiver position but could have the perfect remedy after agreeing to an undrafted free agent deal with Jadon HAselwood.

The #Eagles are set to sign former Arkansas and Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports. Posted 59 catches for 702 yards at Arkansas last season. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2023

A Georgia high school legend who was once compared to A.J. Green, Haselwood led the Oklahoma Sooners with 39 receptions while starting 12 games in 2021 (399 yards, 10.2 per, six scores) before entering the transfer portal after the regular season, along with several teammates, because of the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley.

At #142 we take Arkansas Wide Receiver Jadon Haselwood. At 6’2 215 lbs, he’s not afraid to use his size to demonstrate some physicality. Not only is a great pass catcher but makes some great blocks downfield in the run game too. #Browns #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EA50edm651 — c🟢nn🟣r (@BernienChompz) April 9, 2023

After landing at Arkansas, he led the Razorbacks with 59 receptions for 702 receiving yards (11.9 per) and three touchdowns in 12 starts in 2022.

