Report: Eagles agree to UDFA deal with Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood

The Eagles lack size at the wide receiver position but could have the perfect remedy after agreeing to an undrafted free agent deal with Jadon HAselwood.

A Georgia high school legend who was once compared to A.J. Green, Haselwood led the Oklahoma Sooners with 39 receptions while starting 12 games in 2021 (399 yards, 10.2 per, six scores) before entering the transfer portal after the regular season, along with several teammates, because of the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley.

After landing at Arkansas, he led the Razorbacks with 59 receptions for 702 receiving yards (11.9 per) and three touchdowns in 12 starts in 2022.

