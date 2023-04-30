Report: Eagles agree to UDFA deal with LSU CB Mekhi Garner

The Eagles are signing another undrafted free-agent cornerback, as Jordan Schultz is reporting that Mekhi Garner will join Philadelphia for the upcoming minicamps and offseason workouts.

#Eagles are signing former #LSU LSU CB Mekhi Garner, source tells @theScore. Garner measured a healthy 6-2, 212 pounds and jumped an impressive 38 inches. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2023

A transfer who spent three seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns, cornerback Garner transferred to LSU and the SEC with the idea that he could improve his game against some of the best wide receivers in the country.

In their annual series of top returning talent, Garner was named the sleeper at cornerback for this class by Pro Football Focus.

Garner played 777 defensive snaps in 13 games for LSU last season,

