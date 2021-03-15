Source: Eagles agree to extension with Brandon Graham

Eagles agree to extension with Brandon Graham originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brandon Graham is sticking around for at least one more season.

The Eagles are signing Graham to a one-year extension that will not only keep him with the Eagles through the 2022 season but will also lower his 2021 cap hit significantly, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Graham, who will turn 33 next month, was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2021. He will be 34 when the 2022 season ends.

The deal is worth nearly $20 million over the next two seasons with around $16-17 million in guaranteed money, according to a source.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the deal.

Brandon Graham told me he hopes to finish his career with the Eagles and he believes with this contract extension today, he will be able to



“Just happy to be back to work”



BG is now signed for the next 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/zervf5xtTZ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 15, 2021

This move will also save the Eagles valuable cap space for the 2021 season. That helps because the Eagles are in a tight cap crunch this year. Graham was initially set to have a cap hit of just under $18 million for this coming season.

The Eagles will pay out most of Graham’s money on the new deal in a signing bonus, according to a source, which will prorate over the length of the contract, spreading out the cap hit. The Eagles will use dummy (voidable) years to spread out the hit further. Graham was scheduled to have a base salary of $13 million this season but now it will likely be lower.

As long as the Eagles let Jason Peters walk this offseason, which is expected, Graham will become the longest-tenured member of the team. Graham was the Eagles’ 1st-round pick back in 2010. He’s also the second longest-tenured athlete among the four major sports in Philly behind just the Flyers’ Claude Giroux.

Graham worked for years to shed the bust label and has become one of the best and most popular players on the team. While he’s well over 30 now, he has continued to produce at a really high level and got his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Since 2016, Graham has started all but one game and during those five years has 35 1/2 sacks, 80 quarterback hits and 8 forced fumbles.

Graham is one of just 20 players in the league to have at least 35 sacks and 80 QB hits over the last five seasons. He’s provided consistent pressure for the Eagles for the last several years.

Aside from his play, Graham has also grown into a leadership role and his upbeat personality brings a required amount of juice to the team.

It might seem counterproductive for the Eagles to extend Graham as they undergo a youth movement but even teams in youth movements needs a few vets.

During last season, Graham said he wants to play 15 seasons in the NFL. He will enter Year 12 in 2020.

