Report: Dwight Howard has 'serious interest' in joining Warriors

Dwight Howard is an eight-time All-Star, three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year, and has been named All-NBA First Team five times. And he's set to become a free agent.

Howard, 32, is yet to sign a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, but the thought is he will soon be a free agent. Where will he land next? He reportedly has his eyes on the champs.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Howard has "serious interest in the Warriors." The question is, do the Warriors have interest in him? Multiple reporters have hinted the back-to-back champs don't see Howard as a fit.

In 2017-18, Howard played in 81 games for the Hornets and averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Charlotte traded Howard to Brooklyn on June 20 for Timofey Mozgov, cash, a 2018 second-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick.

Over his 14-year career, Howard has averaged 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Free agency begins Saturday night at 9 p.m. PT.