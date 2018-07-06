Report: Dwight Howard finalized buyout with Brooklyn, to sign with Washington

Get out the popcorn and get comfortable, because it’s really happening: The Washington Wizards, the most dysfunctional locker room in the NBA is about to add Dwight Howard to the mix.

Dwight Howard has been traded from Charlotte to Brooklyn, and the Nets have finalized the buyout that will make Howard a free agent, clearing the way for him to be a Wizards. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

Brooklyn finalized buyout with Dwight Howard, clearing way for him to sign 2-year, $11M deal with Washington, league sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018





This was all reported before but couldn’t become official until the NBA’s signing moratorium was over.

Howard replaces Marcin Gortat, who was traded because he doesn’t get along with John Wall in a salary dump for Austin Rivers. Howard had a solid season last year in Charlotte, averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Coach Steve Clifford put Howard back in his comfort zones, didn’t ask him to do too much, and while things were inconsistent they were not bad for Howard in Charlotte.

Of course, Howard’s teammates weren’t fond of him in Charlotte. Now he goes to a locker room that may be the most dysfunctional in the NBA (and we can throw in Jeff Green for fun as well). Howard wants to change his reputation, but the rest of us are sitting around with popcorn waiting for the drama to begin.