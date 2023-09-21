Report: Dwight Howard completes two-day interview with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Could Dwight Howard join the Warriors' pursuit for another championship?

KRON4 News' Jason Dumas reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Howard finished his two-day interview with Golden State, and the Warriors are expected to make a decision soon on whether they sign the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with one of their two open roster spots.

Source: Dwight Howard has wrapped up his two-day interview process with the Warriors. A decision could come as soon as today. The vets have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold. He will now head to LA to workout with Draymond & CP3 on Thursday. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 21, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported last week that Howard and the Warriors planned to meet.

Per Dumas, Howard now will head to Los Angeles to work out with Warriors veterans Draymond Green and Chris Paul, who were spotted sharing the court earlier this week. Green appeared to confirm that report with a social media post Wednesday night.

One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream https://t.co/X3HJmGei0T — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 21, 2023

Training camp opens Oct. 3, but the Warriors still need to add size to their roster -- even with their emphasis on playing small-ball lineups. Free-agent signing Dario Saric is the team's tallest player at 6-foot-10. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-foot-9) and veteran Kevon Looney (6-foot-9) are Golden State's only other two players who stand over 6-foot-7.

Howard last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and played overseas in Taiwan last season. If signed, the 37-year-old would provide the Warriors with needed size and another veteran presence off the bench.

