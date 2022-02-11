Report: Dwayne Stukes is expected to be Rams special teams coordinator

The Broncos are set to make Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero their defensive coordinator after Super Bowl LVI is in the books and it appears he won’t be the only one of Sean McVay’s assistants making the move to Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Rams assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes is expected to be the special teams coordinator on head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s staff.

Stukes joined the Rams in 2021 and has previously worked for the Jaguars, Giants, Bears, Cowboys, and Buccaneers. He was the Buccaneers’ special teams coordinator in 2011.

Klis also reports that Mike Mallory is expected to assist Stukes with the special teams units. Mallory most recently worked for the Jaguars as an assistant special teams coach from 2017-2020.

