Report: Dwayne Haskins to meet with Panthers on Monday

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has finally drawn some interest from another NFL team. Haskins will reportedly meet with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

That would mark the first meeting for Haskins since he was released by Washington in December. Haskins, who was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was let go by the team days after attending a party without a mask. It was the second time this season Haskins violated the team’s COVID-19 protocols. He was stripped of his captaincy following the incident.

Haskins was placed on waivers following his release, but no team picked him up. He was owed $4.2 million in guaranteed money. Teams did not want to take on that commitment.

Dwayne Haskins has struggled in limited time in the NFL

Haskins hasn’t played well in his limited opportunities in the NFL. In 13 starts, Haskins has completed 60.1 percent of his passes and thrown 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Haskins also has 12 fumbles over that period.

It’s unclear whether the Panthers view Haskins as a pure backup or if he would be brought in to compete for the starting job. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in March, but Bridgewater didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in his first season with the team. In 15 starts, Bridgewater threw 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The Panthers finished the season 5-11 and own the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater would likely go into any camp competition as the favorite to win the job, but if Haskins can regain some of the potential that made him a first-round pick, he could make things interesting.

