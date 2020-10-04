Report: If Dwayne Haskins struggles against Ravens he 'could be pulled' for Kyle Allen

Report: If Haskins struggles against Ravens he 'could be pulled' for Kyle Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If Dwayne Haskins' struggles continue Sunday against the Ravens the second-year quarterback could be pulled in favor of backup Kyle Allen, according to a new report from NFL Network.

On Friday NBC Sports Washington reported that Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera met with Haskins last week to explain the situation that the play on the field needed to improve or changes could come down. The NFL Network story seems like a natural progression from that meeting.

Looking at Baltimore means one of the best secondaries in the NFL and it's likely that Washington will need to score points to keep up with the Ravens run attack.

Through three games Haskins ranks as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. He's next to last in completion percentage and 30th in yards-per-pass attempt.

Last week the bottom fell out for the former Ohio State star as he threw three interceptions and cost Washington a good chance at a win in Cleveland.

It doesn't help Haskins either that the NFC East could be ripe for the picking, as the Giants have been terrible so far this year, Dallas is littered with injuries and Washington already beat Philadelphia in Week 1.

Haskins is young, just 23, and there isn't much talent on the Washington offense. At some point though the coaching staff doesn't want to hear those excuses. They want to see production.

That point has come.