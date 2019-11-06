The Redskins will start rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins for their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets following their upcoming bye, according to an NFL Network report.

Bill Callahan wouldn't commit to a starting QB for the #Redskins but the expectation is Dwayne Haskins will continue in that role after this weekend's bye, sources say. Haskins gets the #Jets at home after a week's rest. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2019

Haskins made his first career start Sunday, throwing for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was starting in place of the injured Case Keenum, who missed the game due to a concussion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Interim head coach Bill Callahan wouldn't commit to Haskins as the team's permanent starter following Sunday's game, and told NBC Sports' JP Finlay that "we're going to take our time and take a look at everything" before making a decision by Monday, Nov. 11.

"We'll look at the quarterback situation and personnel later in the week," Callahan said. "But we are going to get through the schematics, talk about the personnel within the schematics as we're evaluating, and then really have a good discussion on personnel later in the week. That's really the focus for our staff and also our team this week."

Haskins commented on an Instagram post minutes after the NFL Network report surfaced.

Story continues

Based on his one emoji reply to @redskinstoday_ on Instagram, I'd say that Dwayne Haskins is probably confirming @MikeGarafolo's report about starting against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/WycPKTdwsC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) November 6, 2019

The Redskins haven't scored a touchdown in three straight games, a franchise record. Haskins will look to jumpstart the struggling offense against a Jets team that's allowing 26.4 points per game-the third-worst mark in the AFC.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Report: Dwayne Haskins will start at quarterback after Redskins bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington