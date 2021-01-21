Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

Report: Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dwayne Haskins found a new home Thursday by signing a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers less than a month after the Washington Football Team released him.

Haskins visited the Steelers' facility Thursday afternoon and finalized a deal the same day, but it now appears as though he had received another offer before signing on with Pittsburgh.

Per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Haskins also received a reserve-futures contract offer from the Panthers. The former first-round pick had a visit with Carolina earlier this month.

Carolina is coming off a 5-11 season in its first year under head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter with PJ Walker and Will Grier backing him up.

With the Steelers, Haskins will be able to play behind future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, who plans to return next year for his age-39 season.

In two seasons with Washington, Haskins had a 3-10 record as a starting quarterback to go along with 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. The 15th pick in the 2018 NFL draft was cut by Washington before the conclusion of the 2020 season.