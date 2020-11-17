Report: Dwayne Haskins could start if Washington is eliminated from postseason

Report: Haskins could start at QB again if WFT eliminated from postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera is open to the possibility of starting Dwayne Haskins over Alex Smith at quarterback later this season if Washington is eliminated from playoff contention, FOX Sports announcer Dan Hellie said Tuesday on 106.7 The Fan.

According to Hellie, who was the play-by-play man for FOX’s broadcast of Washington’s 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Rivera confirmed to him prior to kickoff that he would consider starting Haskins over Smith if the NFC East title gets out of reach. Washington is 2-7 on the season but trails the Philadelphia Eagles by just one and a half games for the top spot in the division.

On Sunday, Smith made his first start since suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018. He threw for 390 yards and no interceptions but couldn’t take Washington past the 24-3 hole it dug itself into over the first 34 minutes of play. The team has winnable games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys over the next two weeks before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Eagles to close out the year.

Haskins was named Washington’s starter heading into the season but lost his job to Kyle Allen after the team stumbled out to a 1-3 start. He was demoted to third-string quarterback but assumed the role of backup after Allen suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9. The 2019 No. 15 overall pick has 13 career games under his belt, averaging 177.2 YPG with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Smith will remain the starter heading into this weekend’s home game against the Bengals.