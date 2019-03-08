Report: Dwayne Allen heads to Miami for free agent visit

Tight end Dwayne Allen wrapped up his visit with the Lions and is on his way to Miami to meet with the Dolphins, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Patriots released Allen on Saturday, and he already has met with Buffalo and Baltimore as well as Detroit. The Ravens since have signed tight end Nick Boyle to a three-year contract extension.

The Lions have former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their head coach, and the Dolphins have former Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores as their head coach. Former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll is the Bills’ offensive coordinator.

Allen, 29, was used primarily as a blocker in New England, making 13 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown the past two years.

The Dolphins are looking for a veteran tight end to pair with second-round rookie Mike Gesicki, who made 22 catches for 202 yards and no touchdowns last season. Miami also has Nick O'Leary and Durham Smythe under contract at the position for this season.