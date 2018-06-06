Report: Dwane Casey looks like Pistons’ next coach, John Beilein pulls out

From the start, as soon as Ed Stefanski was brought in to guide the process to hire a new coach in Detroit to replace Stan Van Gundy, Dwane Casey was the guy to beat. There were plenty of other guys interviewed, but Casey was setting the pace in this race.

It looks like he will get the job — Casey met with ownership, while his major rival for the job pulled out of consideration. Reporting from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “#GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018





Dwane Casey met with Detroit owner Tom Gores on Tuesday, league sources tell ESPN — and now, Michigan's John Beilein has pulled out of Pistons search. Beilein had talked separately with Gores and Detroit management in process, league sources said. https://t.co/xORqCFIn5Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2018





Reading the tea leaves, it’s all over but the final handshake.

Casey seems the logical fit in Detroit. This is a team built to make the playoffs and make a little noise now with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and (*knock on wood*) a healthy Reggie Jackson. Casey lifted the Raptors up every year he was there, getting the team to defend and play to its strengths, leading to the greatest run of success in franchise history. Casey did everything right except beat LeBron James in the playoffs (and he joins a long line of coaches in that category). In Detroit, Casey will get as much out of this team as possible.

Expect this news to come down soon.