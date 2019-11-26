Dustin Garneau agrees to one-year deal with Astros

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that catcher Dustin Garneau has signed a one-year contract with the Astros. [Update: It’s official.]

Garneau figures to be the backup to an as-yet unknown starting catcher. The Astros are currently without two of their catchers from 2019, Robinson Chirinos and Martín Maldonado, as they are free agents.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Having spent parts of five seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Athletics, White Sox, and Angels, Garneau has hit .207/.290/.343 across 381 trips to the plate. Though he showed offensive improvement last year, Garneau is known more for his work behind the plate.

Garneau joins Yasmani Grandal and Travis d'Arnaud as free agent catchers to come off the board so far this offseason.